According to a press release issued on July 6, the Racine Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open a free community COVID-19 testing site. The site will operate July 13-16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The testing is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin. No appointment is necessary.

