MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced a collaboration with the Wisconsin State Fair to hold an on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the duration of the fair. The vaccine clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from August 5 through August 15. Individuals vaccinated at the on-site clinic will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.



“For 52 years, Kathy and I haven’t missed a State Fair—except for last year, of course—and we’ve shared some of our favorite memories here, including eating our fair share of Wisconsin cream puffs,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting shots in arms is a critical part of making sure our state and our economy continue to recover, so we’re thrilled to partner with the folks at DHS and the Wisconsin State Fair to provide cream puffs to all those who get their COVID-19 vaccine at the state fair clinic on-site this year.”



Wisconsin is experiencing a steady increase of COVID-19 cases, as indicated by a rising seven-day average. This increase is driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, which is now widespread in all parts of Wisconsin, as it is across the country. As the spread increases, so does the risk that new, potentially more dangerous variants will develop. That is why state health officials are urging all eligible Wisconsinites—especially those attending this year’s fair—to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to follow current best health practices such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and staying home when sick. These measures will help stop the spread of the virus across our state.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare at the State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. AMI has partnered with DHS to run and operate the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics since March 2021. Walk-ins are welcomed for anyone ages 12 and over. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Fair admission is required to access this vaccination clinic. For more information on this opportunity and other vaccination options, visit the Where can I get vaccinated? webpage.



“With an increase in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, it is urgent for those who are eligible but not yet vaccinated to get protected against the virus,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We all want to make informed decisions about our health and healthcare. If you still have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please consult with your own healthcare providers. Here is what the facts and data are showing: first, the COVID-19 vaccines are providing protection against COVID-19 and all variants, like the Delta, and they are helping prevent severe illness. Second, most confirmed cases are in people who are not yet fully vaccinated. We know for a fact that widespread vaccinations are the best way for all of us to move past this pandemic.”

If you have already had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated. You can find COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211. To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 and to learn more about how to stay protected, subscribe to the DHS COVID-19 Weekly Newsletter.



We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.