CITY OF RACINE – Free face masks will be available to the public at all Racine Fire Department (RFD) stations starting next Monday (Sept. 20).

The city’s facial covering ordinance is back in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Everyone above the age of 4 is expected to wear masks while they are indoor public spaces or using any form of public transportation. Additional information about the face coverings ordinance can be found here: https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/mask-ordinance/

To help ensure that the public has access to masks, RFD will have masks available for pickup by residents, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday at these locations:

810 8th Street

2430 Northwestern Avenue

1107 Lombard Avenue

3829 Washington Avenue

2430 Blaine Avenue

2101 16th Street

The Racine County Emergency Operations Center donated thousands of masks to the city to support this effort.

“I thank the Racine County EOC for donating the masks, and the Racine Fire Department for the continued support in helping to once again make masks available to the public at no cost, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Racine Public Health Administrator, said in a news release. “As cases continue to rise and we remain in the “high” category for community transmission, we want to make sure our residents have access to masks so that we work together to collectively slow the spread the of COVID-19 in our community.”

More information about COVID-19 can be found on the Racine County Eye. Read here for more information.

