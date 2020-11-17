RACINE – Free meter parking in Downtown Racine is back for the holidays in 2020. The City of Racine and the Downtown Racine Corporation have teamed up to coordinate free meter parking on the following Saturdays: November 28 (Small Business Saturday), December 5, December 12 (Kris Kringle Tour and Open House), and December 19. This was done to help encourage the community to shop and dine in downtown and support the small business owners this holiday season. With 28 new businesses that have opened since 2019, the vast variety of new shops and restaurants to explore has never been better.

Please note, parking time limits will be enforced via tire marking to ensure the turnover of spaces. Most meters in downtown are currently four hours. The free parking excludes all ramps with gates and the Lakefront Lot.

“The downtown shop owners truly appreciate your support of small business, specifically during this holiday season. Having free parking is yet another reason to go the extra mile and shop and dine locally. These businesses need your support, now than ever before.”

-Kelly Kruse, Executive Director, Downtown Racine Corporation.

“The holiday season is a really important time for the shops and restaurants in City’s business corridors, and when they thrive, our community thrives. The pandemic has been tough on businesses, so as a City, we want to encourage and incentivize people to shop local. Providing these free parking days is one way to do that, so please put on a mask, and come out to support local businesses this holiday season,” said Mayor Cory Mason

Free meter parking will also be available at all meters throughout the City of Racine on those days.

