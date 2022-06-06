Follow Us

Join the movement…

Racine County Eye isn’t just about news, we’re about community. When we see a problem, we work on helping people understand it. But we don’t stop there, we provide answers to questions through resource pages, investigative journalism, and unique storytelling projects.

Help us continue this work. Become a paid subscriber today because quick clickbait media is worth walking away from when it destroys and exploits the people it should serve.

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) will host Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square this summer. The event is back on Monument Square and offers free live music, from a variety of genres, every Friday and Saturday all summer long. From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. from June 17 to August 27 people can enjoy the Downtown Racine atmosphere while listening to local artists. Tables and chairs will be provided. Beer and soda will be available for purchase at the events as well.

“We are excited to be able to offer so much free live music, from so many diverse genres. It’s a great opportunity for visitors and residents to explore downtown, go shopping and have dinner at one of our amazing restaurants,” shared Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director.

Who’s playing on Monument Square?

DatePerformerGenre
June 17
 		Matthew Haeffel Contemporary/Original
June 24Yves Francois-RocamboJazz
July 1 (only till 6 p.m.)The Fourcast Acoustic Rock
July 8Chicken GreaseSoul/Funk
July 15The Jimmy LeRose BandClassic Rock
July 22Stoned Blues BandBlues
July 29High Stakes Band Soul/R&B
Aug. 5 (only till 6 p.m.)Ghost in the GravelAcoustic Rock/Traditional 
Aug. 12Touch of GreyClassic Rock
Aug. 19KR BluegrassBluegrass
Aug. 26 Lake Effect Jazz
DatePerformerGenre
June 18Stephen Hull ExperienceBlues
June 25Fashion Show with DJ (G&G Productions)DJ
July 2Lighthouse Brigade of RacineBand Music
July 9The IncorruptiblesRock-a-Billy/R&B
July 16Stone TheoryOriginal Rock & Blues
July 23Mean JakeClassic Rock/Country Blues
July 30Squad 51Classic Rock
Aug. 6Rust BeltCountry Rock
Aug. 13Rocky RoseContemporary/Original
Aug. 20Fender BenderClassic/Guitar Rock
Aug. 27 Lake Effect R&B

Additional notes

If there is heavy rain, concerts will be canceled. There will be no make-up dates. Stay tuned to the Downtown Racine Facebook page for weather announcements. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 7th St.) for only $2 all day. Metered street parking all around Monument Square is also available. 

Things to do

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.