The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) will host Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square this summer. The event is back on Monument Square and offers free live music, from a variety of genres, every Friday and Saturday all summer long. From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. from June 17 to August 27 people can enjoy the Downtown Racine atmosphere while listening to local artists. Tables and chairs will be provided. Beer and soda will be available for purchase at the events as well.

“We are excited to be able to offer so much free live music, from so many diverse genres. It’s a great opportunity for visitors and residents to explore downtown, go shopping and have dinner at one of our amazing restaurants,” shared Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director.

Who’s playing on Monument Square?

Date Performer Genre June 17

Matthew Haeffel Contemporary/Original June 24 Yves Francois-Rocambo Jazz July 1 (only till 6 p.m.) The Fourcast Acoustic Rock July 8 Chicken Grease Soul/Funk July 15 The Jimmy LeRose Band Classic Rock July 22 Stoned Blues Band Blues July 29 High Stakes Band Soul/R&B Aug. 5 (only till 6 p.m.) Ghost in the Gravel Acoustic Rock/Traditional Aug. 12 Touch of Grey Classic Rock Aug. 19 KR Bluegrass Bluegrass Aug. 26 Lake Effect Jazz

Date Performer Genre June 18 Stephen Hull Experience Blues June 25 Fashion Show with DJ (G&G Productions) DJ July 2 Lighthouse Brigade of Racine Band Music July 9 The Incorruptibles Rock-a-Billy/R&B July 16 Stone Theory Original Rock & Blues July 23 Mean Jake Classic Rock/Country Blues July 30 Squad 51 Classic Rock Aug. 6 Rust Belt Country Rock Aug. 13 Rocky Rose Contemporary/Original Aug. 20 Fender Bender Classic/Guitar Rock Aug. 27 Lake Effect R&B

Additional notes

If there is heavy rain, concerts will be canceled. There will be no make-up dates. Stay tuned to the Downtown Racine Facebook page for weather announcements. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 7th St.) for only $2 all day. Metered street parking all around Monument Square is also available.

