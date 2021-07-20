City of Racine – Today, Mayor Cory Mason announced that parking in the City’s Lake Avenue ramp on 3rd Street and Lake Avenue will be free all day and specifically for those coming to Deer District Racine tonight to watch game 6 of the NBA finals where the Milwaukee Bucks hope to beat the Phoenix Suns to become NBA champions.

“We anticipate tonight’s Deer District Racine will be our biggest event yet. We have added a 150-inch projection screen, great local food vendors, a DJ, and a dance troop that will provide a halftime performance. It should be a great atmosphere for the community to come out and watch the game,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “To help alleviate parking in the Downtown, we have made parking free at our Lake Avenue ramp. The ramp is just two blocks from Monument Square and offers easy access for those coming downtown to watch the game tonight,”

Starting tomorrow, July 21st, because of construction around the ramp by the Water Utility, the ability to accept credit card payments for parking at the ramp will be disabled. Starting tomorrow, July 21st, the ramp will simply charge a flat daily rate of $2, but will only be able to accept cash for about two weeks. Those users with monthly parking passes will not be impacted.