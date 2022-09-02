RACINE — As part of the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, the Racine, Parks Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will be distributing free guest passes to Racine County residents on Sept. 13. The guest passes are for the Sept. 19 home game against the New York Mets.

The game will begin at 6:40 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, in Milwaukee.

How to claim your tickets

The free guest passes can be obtained on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the PRCS office, Room 127 of 800 Center St. You must be 18 or older and show proof of Racine County residency in the form of a Wisconsin photo ID. The guest passes come in two-ticket bundles. Recipients may only obtain one guest pass, which is two tickets total, per person.

The Milwaukee Brewers Buddies program

The Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program provides low-income families and disadvantaged youth with the opportunity to attend Brewers games for free.

This program has distributed thousands of complimentary tickets to nonprofit community groups, according to the Brewers Buddies website.

“The Brewers Buddies program is made possible through contributions from Major League Baseball, our season seat holders, sponsors, players and ownership group to the Brewers Community Foundation,” the website reads.

To stay updated on Racine PRCS events, follow their Facebook page.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.