The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is offering a basketball camp for individuals in grades 1 through 8. This camp will help young athletes work on their fundamentals. It will further strengthen these basketball players both mentally and physically. The camp will conduct different training skills and challenges in a fun atmosphere.

Skills learned in these camps will be applicable to use in basketball games. The current Head and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Horlick High School, Ambrial Sanders (Miller) and Sherrie Lawson will direct the camp. In addition, other high school basketball coaches from the local area will assist throughout the camp.

Camp Details

The camp will take place at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. The camp will have 2 sessions on November 6.

  • Session 1: Grades 1st – 4th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Session 2: Grades 5th – 8th from noon until 3 p.m.

Register

Registration for the camp will run now until Friday, November 5 or until the camp is filled. The camp fee is free and includes a t-shirt.  Parents/legal guardians may register participants at the PRCS main office, 800 Center St., Room 127, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Registration may also be completed at any of the City of Racine’s five community centers(Bryant, Chavez, King, Humble and Tyler-Domer) and on the City of Racine PRCS website here.

