Hospice Alliance is hosting a special presentation and book signing on the topic of having healthy, productive conversations about death and dying. Children’s book author Sherrie Barch will be presenting her new book entitled, “Heaven’s Bell,” with a book signing afterward.

Barch, who hails from northern Illinois, has a passion for storytelling, even when the topics become difficult. Realizing the importance of making space for “heavy” conversations regarding end-of-life matters with children, she wrote “Heaven’s Bell” to help facilitate talks about just that.

Presentation and Book Signing event details:

The presentation, entitled “There Are Certain, Special, Once-in-a-Lifetime Friendships,” will be held on:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Kemper Center’s Founders Hall, 6501 3rd Ave, Kenosha

For more information about the event:

Visit Hospice Alliance online.

Or contact Megan Frazer by email: megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org or phone: (262) 652-4400.

From Hospice Alliance:

“Hospice Alliance is the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin and certified by The Joint Commission. We are committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional and spiritual care, and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private home, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in the Hospice Alliance House located in Pleasant Prairie. The Hospice House is the only 24/7 hospice care facility of its kind in this corner of the state. Hospice Alliance was voted best in Kenosha for the last four years and is a proud five-star member of the We Honor Veterans program. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate, community, non-profit hospice, incorporated in 1981. For more information, please call (262) 652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.”