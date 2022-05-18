Woof Gang Rescue will be hosting a free shot clinic tonight from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., May 18. Rabies, Bordetella, DAPP, and Microchipping is available free of charge for those in attendance.

The free shot clinic is open to all Racine County residents. This event is specifically for dogs only. At this clinic, dogs must be on a leash. The clinic will take place at the Woof Gang Rescue, 1906 Melvin Ave.

Woof Gang Rescue

Woof Gang Rescue is a non-profit organization and all-volunteer dog rescue organization serving Wisconsin and Illinois areas, and also Arkansas, Missouri and Ohio. This 501(c)(3) organization is a no-kill shelter that is dedicated to rescuing dogs left homeless for whatever reason. They focus on “dogs in shelters where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to pet overpopulation and owner surrenders, and those in danger of abuse or neglect,” according to their website.

Learn more about adoption, volunteering, events and how to donate by visiting the Woof Gang Rescue website.

Pets

