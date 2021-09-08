BURLINGTON– Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis division of Fresenius Medical Care North America and the nation’s leading network of dialysis facilities, has opened a dialysis center in Burlington to offer people living with kidney failure more convenient access to quality care as well as the option to do their treatments at home. The center will hire more than 30 healthcare professionals.

Fresenius Kidney Care Burlington, which has the capacity to treat up to 102 patients a week, opened on Aug. 9, 2021.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality care to people in Burlington in need of dialysis,” said Director of Operations John Rodriguez. “At Fresenius Kidney Care, we are committed to providing comprehensive care to people living with chronic kidney disease so that our patients can lead fuller lives.”

The new center will expand health services in the community, partnering with the local Midwest Nephrology Associates to bring care directly to our community. In Wisconsin, there are nearly 12,000 patients on dialysis.

Dialysis is a treatment for kidney failure that rids the body of unwanted toxins, waste products, and excess fluids by filtering the blood, essentially replacing some of the lost kidney function. When kidneys fail, they are no longer able to filter the blood. Patients must either receive a kidney transplant, perform their dialysis treatments at home, or receive in-center dialysis treatment three times a week.

Many experts agree that home dialysis—either peritoneal or hemodialysis—is the best option aside from transplant for treating kidney failure. Choosing home dialysis can mean fewer food restrictions, greater scheduling flexibility, less frequent transportation challenges, and better outcomes.

“Home dialysis allows patients to receive life-sustaining treatment in the comfort of their homes, on a schedule that works best for their medical and lifestyle priorities,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hymes, Chief Medical Officer for Fresenius Kidney Care. “With the proper education, training, and support, we can help most patients thrive on home dialysis.”

About 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease, with many not detecting the condition until they have lost more than 96 percent of their kidney function. Symptoms and warning signs for late-stage kidney disease include changes in urination, fatigue, swelling in hands or feet, and pain in the small of the back. Physicians recommend that people who are at risk for CKD are screened at least once a year. More than 600,000 Americans live with kidney failure, which requires either a transplant or dialysis to remove waste from the blood, maintain safe levels of potassium and sodium, and control blood pressure.

Fresenius Kidney Care is hiring care team members at this new location. Job listings are posted online here.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides dialysis treatment and support services to more than 190,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care’s dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, click here.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Fast Facts