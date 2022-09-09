High school varsity football teams in Racine County will be under the lights tonight. Support local athletes by visiting a nearby football field to watch a game or two. Are you a fellow student, spectator, and/or family member looking for your school’s football schedule?
The following directory can be used to find games happening tonight and throughout the 2022 fall season.
Please note that listed are only high schools in Racine County. They may play against schools outside of the county or at locations outside of Racine County. Also, please note that details are subject to change.
Racine County High School Varsity Football
Burlington High School
View the Demon’s varsity football schedule online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Westosha Central High School
|Westosha Central High School
Case High School
View the Eagle’s schedule for details on their football season.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Bradford High School
|Kenosha Bradford Stadium
Catholic Central High School
Catholic Central High school’s varsity football schedule can be found online. Tonight there is no game for Catholic Central.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Horlick High School
Check out Horlick High School’s schedule to find out where you can see the Rebels rally this season.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Oak Creek High School
|Horlick Field
Park High School
The Panthers are on the prowl for another season. Find their schedule and see when you can catch a game.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Franklin High School
|Franklin High School
St. Catherine’s High School
The Angels’ varsity football season schedule can be viewed online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Shoreland Lutheran
|Shoreland Lutheran
Racine Lutheran High School
Racine Lutheran’s schedule can be viewed online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Brookfield Academy
|Pritchard Park
Waterford High School
Find their full schedule online.
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|Varsity: 7 p.m.
|Union Grove High School
|Waterford High School
Local Sports
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local sports, business, and more.
Subscribe to the Wisco Huddle to stay up-to-date with your favorite Wisconsin high school sports.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.