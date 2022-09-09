High school varsity football teams in Racine County will be under the lights tonight. Support local athletes by visiting a nearby football field to watch a game or two. Are you a fellow student, spectator, and/or family member looking for your school’s football schedule?

The following directory can be used to find games happening tonight and throughout the 2022 fall season.

Please note that listed are only high schools in Racine County. They may play against schools outside of the county or at locations outside of Racine County. Also, please note that details are subject to change.

Racine County High School Varsity Football

Burlington High School

View the Demon’s varsity football schedule online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Westosha Central High School Westosha Central High School Burlington High School

Case High School

View the Eagle’s schedule for details on their football season.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Bradford High School Kenosha Bradford Stadium Case High School

Catholic Central High School

Catholic Central High school’s varsity football schedule can be found online. Tonight there is no game for Catholic Central.

Time Opponent Location N/A N/A N/A Catholic Central High School

Horlick High School

Check out Horlick High School’s schedule to find out where you can see the Rebels rally this season.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Oak Creek High School Horlick Field Horlick High School

Park High School

The Panthers are on the prowl for another season. Find their schedule and see when you can catch a game.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Franklin High School Franklin High School Park High School

St. Catherine’s High School

The Angels’ varsity football season schedule can be viewed online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Shoreland Lutheran Shoreland Lutheran St. Catherine’s High School



Racine Lutheran High School

Racine Lutheran’s schedule can be viewed online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Brookfield Academy Pritchard Park Racine Lutheran High School



Waterford High School

Find their full schedule online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Union Grove High School Waterford High School Waterford High School

