The River Bend Nature Center invites one and all to come to December’s full moon drum circle.
Participants will welcome the full moon together with music and the setting of intentions while settled in around a fire. Extra drums will be available, however, you are also welcome to bring your own instruments. It is recommended to bring a chair or blanket for personal use.
This free event requires no reservations and is a drug/alcohol-free space. The Center welcomes and will gladly accept free-will donations with sincere gratitude.
The Drum Circle will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Rd, in Racine.
About River Bend Nature Center
River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families of Racine County and surrounding areas. For more information, visit RiverBendRacine.org or call (262) 639-1515.