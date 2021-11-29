Participants will welcome the full moon together with music and the setting of intentions while settled in around a fire. Extra drums will be available, however, you are also welcome to bring your own instruments. It is recommended to bring a chair or blanket for personal use.

This free event requires no reservations and is a drug/alcohol-free space. The Center welcomes and will gladly accept free-will donations with sincere gratitude.

The Drum Circle will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Rd, in Racine.