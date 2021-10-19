UW-Parkside will host another Gallery Night this Thursday, Oct. 21, from 4-6 p.m. at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the UW-Parkside campus.

Here is a sneak peek of what you will find at the upcoming event.

Excavation: New Work by Carey Watters (Foundation Gallery).

Carey Watters is an associate professor of graphic design at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Through the medium of paper, her works weave together concepts regarding feminism, historic map making, and religious and pagan symbolism.  Her work is a direct result of her residencies and travels to Calabria, Basilicata, and Puglia, Italy, and her research of Byzantine architecture, design, and religious reliquaries.

Landscapes: Carlotta Miller and Hans Habeger (Fine Arts Gallery).

Carlotta Miller and Hans Habeger will be exhibiting their paintings in a two-person collaborative show.  Both artists render landscapes that are filled with evidence of human intervention while feeling incredibly lonely.  Meditations on isolation, both rural and (sub)urban, these works elevate what is left behind by past endeavors.

Miller currently maintains a studio at 16th Street Studios in Racine, is a signature member of Watercolor USA Honor Society and Red River Watercolor Society, and has exhibited in many national and local juried shows and recently published in Splash 21. 

Habeger is an Associate Professor of Art at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois.  He has shown his work in national and regional juried shows and has participated in numerous invitational shows with George Billis Gallery New York and Los Angeles.

More about UW-Parkside’s Gallery Night:

To learn more about UW-Parkside and their Gallery Nights, or to learn more about the featured artists, please visit their Galleries web page.

