RACINE – A Racine man is in custody on various charges related to a September 11 gang-related shooting incident near 16th Street and Boyd Avenue.

Dontrell D. King, 23, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with:

Two counts of recklessly endangering safety through the use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer

Possession of narcotic drugs/second offense.

All of the charges carry repeat offender enhancers.

According to the criminal complaint, two individuals told Racine Police that they abandoned a car they were driving at the intersection of 16th and Boyd on September 11 after being shot at by an individual from the porch of a house at 1557 Boyd Avenue.

One of the individuals in the car provided the name of “Furl” as being the shooter. Investigators knew that person to be King, a member of the Dirty P gang. The other person in the car told investigators that they saw three flashes from a gun muzzle when rang out. Both of the individuals later identified King out of a photo lineup provided by police.

On Monday, police conducted surveillance of King at a residence at 1040 Pearl Street, where he walked back and forth between the house and a Chevy vehicle several times. When King left home in the car, police used lights/sirens to attempt a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated and ignored traffic signs. Traveling at a high rate of speed, King turned the vehicle into the north alley in the 1700 block of 12th Street. It then slowed, and the driver jumped out and started running. After jumping a fence and running through yards, King was taken into custody in the 1800 block of 12th Street.

In search of the Chevy that King was driving, police found a Glock 27 gen4 40-caliber pistol. The gun magazine contained eight live rounds of ammunition. Police also found a baggie containing five blue pills that were identified as 30mg Oxycodone hydrochloride.

King remained in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on the charges from the gang-related shooting incident.