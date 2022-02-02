MOUNT PLEASANT – A fire in an attached garage heavily damaged a Mount Pleasant home on Arbor Hill Drive here Monday night, Jan. 31. No one was injured.

The South Shore Fire Department was called to 8841 Arbor Hill Drive at 10:28 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the home. All of the occupants safely escaped.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The home sustained an estimated $150,000 in damages from fire, water and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

