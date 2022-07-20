RACINE, WI – No one was injured following a detached garage fire that took 21 firefighters to put out Wednesday, July 20, in the 1000 Block of Perry Avenue.

Firefighters from the Racine Fire Department responded to the blaze at 5:30 p.m. with Quint 4, Engines 2, 5, and 6, Truck 1, Med 4, Battalion 1, and Utility 2. Personnel on Quint 4 arrived on the scene first. They quickly knocked down the fire, which prevented the flames from spreading to another home about 10 feet away, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters controlled the fire, and fire loss stopped in under 30 minutes. The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation, the press release reads.

Officials say they don’t know what started the fire, but it remains under investigation.