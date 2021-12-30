Racine Prairie School is getting big efforts out of their younger talent as freshman Jaysonya Barnes and junior Sophia Lawler have helped lead them during the beginning stretch of the season. After only getting three wins a season ago, the Hawks currently sit at 9-2 with one more non-conference game before heading into only conference games the rest of the season.

“We’re just trying to get better each game,” Prairie School head coach Abby Garchek-Jaramillo said. “We are trying to improve on things as we are very young right now.”

Garchek-Jarmillo is in her first season after not coaching for ten years, and now gets to coach her daughter, Reese, during her high school career. She also spent seven seasons coaching on the Racine St. Cats staff.

Barnes currently averages 23.6 points per game, while Lawler averages 12.8 points per game. Garchek-Jarmillo’s daughter currently averages eight points per game, while Barnes and fellow freshman Meg Decker both average around six rebounds per game.

“They (Decker and Barnes) have played a lot of basketball, especially with playing AAU basketball the last few years,” Garchek-Jaramillo said. “Meg goes hard all the time and holds people to under their average, and J.J. can do everything on the court because she helps in any spot that we need her and is willing to do it.”

Garchek-Jaramillo expects her team to be in the mix as her team and Martin Luther are both currently tied on top of the Metro Classic conference with Racine Lutheran not too far behind. The Hawks beat Racine Lutheran by eight on the road earlier in the season, and will have two games against Martin Luther the rest of the season.

“They played us really close and are a tough team because they play really hard,” she said. “Martin Luther is always good because they are really well coached.”

Racine Prairie School gets back in action with Westosha Central on Jan. 4th before starting conference play up again with St. Thomas More on the road Sat. Jan. 8th.

“This year, I am trying to teach the girls how to play as a team and play team basketball,” Garchek-Jaramillo said. “There are a lot of things we need to work on to be able to balance our athleticism with playing basketball with being disciplined to running an offense, and being disciplined at the foul line. We are just working on basketball fundamentals this year, so it can help us further down the road.”