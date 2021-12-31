After a 12 win season a year ago, Westosha Central head coach Brian Garoutte credits his players for the strong start this season. The Falcons sit at 10-2 and are one game behind Union Grove in the Southern Lakes Conference to start the year.

“All the success that we have had is because they made the decision to not be mediocre or lose anymore,” Garoutte said of his team. “All the success we have had is attributed to them.”

Senior Ellie Reynolds has been the key scorer for the Falcons the last two seasons as she is averaging 13 points per game this season after averaging 12 points per game last season. The senior also posted a career high 30 points against Kenosha Indian Trail in the holiday tournament at Carthage this past week.

The other key standouts for Westosha Central are Reese Rynberg, who averages nine points and seven rebounds per game, and senior Riley Spencer, who averages six points per game. Spencer posted a game high 17 against Racine Lutheran this past week.

“They are both big to the team because we are lucky that we don’t have to rely on one player,” Garoutte said. “We are one of those teams where it can be any player at any time.”

Garoutte sees the conference title going through Union Grove, but his goals are for a regional title this season. He sees the Broncos as a tough team to beat with the players they have.

“They are the best team in our conference and are well coached as they have great players, great ball-handlers and great shooters,” Garoutte said of where he thinks the conference will go. “They are a complete team and they will be tough to beat.”

Westosha Central plays Racine Prairie School to open up the post-holiday stretch of games before getting into a heavy dose of conference games the rest of the way.