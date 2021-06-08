Denise Lockwood, owner of the Racine County Eye

As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects. 

Racine County had 94 properties transferred to new owners between May 17th and 21st, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $20.6 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Steinberg Financial, JL Storage, and Happy Car Wash.

  • Jojo Enterprises, LLC purchased the retail property at 1301 Washington Ave. Racine, for $120,000.00. The property was formerly known as The Warning Track.
  • Steinberg Financial, LLC sold the property 6240 Bankers Rd. Mt Pleasant, to Brown Family Leasing, LLC for $425,000.00.
  • More properties across the street from George Webb’s have sold. The property home to Happy Car Wash & JL Storage, 4534 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $505,000.00.
    • Also, the vacant gas station next to Arbee’s Liquor, 4542 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $175,000.00. Both properties were sold to Gigi North, LLC.
    • Further, 4542 Douglas Ave. was approved by the Caledonia Planning Commission to become home to a Culver’s.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, check out the Racine County real estate dashboard.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
1123 Ellis AveCaledonia $                      25,900.00
4415 Mona Park RdCaledonia $                    120,000.00
4542 Douglas AveCaledonia $                    175,000.00
5725 Charles StCaledonia $                    225,000.00
2740 Red Maple CtCaledonia $                    235,000.00
6841 CTH HCaledonia $                    263,500.00
1810 4 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia $                    286,000.00
6428 Nature DrCaledonia $                    315,000.00
9608 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia $                    329,000.00
5319 Willowview RdCaledonia $                    360,000.00
3859 Scenic WayCaledonia $                    380,000.00
4534 Douglas AveCaledonia $                    505,000.00
1140 Hidden Creek LnCity of Burlington $                    280,000.00
156 Monica DrCity of Burlington $                    349,500.00
1340 Mcwan DrCity of Burlington $                    372,900.00
1525 Serena LnCity of Burlington $                    495,000.00
120 Industrial DrCity of Burlington $                    550,000.00
4215 Beaumont Ave SDover $                    225,000.00
2651 Lakeshore DrDover $                    335,000.00
3817 Maryland AveElmwood Park $                    212,000.00
6331 Spring StMt Pleasant $                      68,133.00
4242 Taylor Harbor E #7Mt Pleasant $                    142,850.00
1156 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 202Mt Pleasant $                    154,000.00
6305 Hilltop DrMt Pleasant $                    249,900.00
6240 Bankers RdMt Pleasant $                    425,000.00
26532 Lilac Ln Unit 3Norway $                    125,900.00
24710 W Loomis RdNorway $                    351,000.00
21220 Olson RdNorway $                    435,000.00
25805 Loomis RdNorway $                    455,000.00
26525 Susie CtNorway $                    630,000.00
810 12th StRacine $                      31,000.00
63 Riverside DrRacine $                      32,300.00
4615 Sixteenth StRacine $                      32,500.00
2609 Coolidge AveRacine $                      35,000.00
1920 Howe StRacine $                      55,600.00
1114 12th StRacine $                      63,000.00
1637 Villa StRacine $                      63,500.00
1814 LaSalle StRacine $                      67,000.00
1613 Morton AveRacine $                      69,800.00
608 11th StRacine $                      74,000.00
1128 Irving PlaceRacine $                      79,900.00
1722 Maple StRacine $                      80,000.00
1409 Park AveRacine $                      85,000.00
3621 St Andrews CtRacine $                      85,000.00
1223 Buchanan StRacine $                      99,000.00
3424 21st StRacine $                    108,000.00
1819 Erie StRacine $                    110,000.00
2210 Lawn StRacine $                    114,000.00
1301 Washington AveRacine $                    120,000.00
1806 N Main StRacine $                    127,500.00
737 Westlawn AveRacine $                    130,000.00
1112 Illinois AveRacine $                    135,000.00
2721 Fleetwood DrRacine $                    141,000.00
3213 Osborne BlvdRacine $                    141,000.00
2325 Victoria DrRacine $                    147,000.00
2326 St Clair StRacine $                    151,000.00
2719 Carpenter AveRacine $                    152,000.00
1231 West BlvdRacine $                    155,000.00
2604 LaSalle StRacine $                    160,000.00
515 Goold StRacine $                    165,000.00
1418 Blaine AveRacine $                    165,000.00
3430 LaSalle StRacine $                    165,000.00
909 Mayfair DrRacine $                    165,500.00
1322 Michigan BlvdRacine $                    170,000.00
2620 Donna AveRacine $                    173,900.00
2206 Monroe AveRacine $                    175,000.00
2120 Ashland AveRacine $                    175,000.00
2113 Blaine AveRacine $                    175,000.00
725 Arthur AveRacine $                    185,000.00
1024 West Lawn AveRacine $                    185,000.00
4150 LaSalle StRacine $                    200,000.00
1226 West Lawn AveRacine $                    206,550.00
520 William StRacine $                    220,000.00
2715 LaSalle StRacine $                    243,350.00
333 Lake Ave #507Racine $                    280,000.00
757 60th StRaymond $                    304,050.00
2635 Waukesha RdRaymond $                    315,000.00
430 North Browns Lake DrRochester $                    165,000.00
9624 Durand AveSturtevant $                    105,500.00
1507 92nd St #18Sturtevant $                    179,000.00
7765 Lakeview DrTown of Burlington $                    220,000.00
28120 Karcher RdTown of Burlington $                    357,000.00
7619 Birch LnTown of Waterford $                    191,000.00
7164 N Tichigan RdTown of Waterford $                    295,000.00
4753 Fairway DrTown of Waterford $                    405,000.00
6908 N Tichigan RdTown of Waterford $                    540,000.00
129 Walnut Ridge Dr Unit 7Union Grove $                    270,000.00
1676 Shumann DrUnion Grove $                    330,000.00
617 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford $                    270,000.00
641 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford $                    314,982.00
87 Woodfield CtWind Point $                    194,000.00
13 Greenwood CtWind Point $                    313,800.00
5 Shorewood CtWind Point $                    367,500.00
6 Raven TurnWind Point $                    490,000.00

