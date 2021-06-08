Racine County had 94 properties transferred to new owners between May 17th and 21st, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $20.6 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Steinberg Financial, JL Storage, and Happy Car Wash.

Jojo Enterprises, LLC purchased the retail property at 1301 Washington Ave. Racine, for $120,000.00. The property was formerly known as The Warning Track.

Steinberg Financial, LLC sold the property 6240 Bankers Rd. Mt Pleasant, to Brown Family Leasing, LLC for $425,000.00.

More properties across the street from George Webb’s have sold. The property home to Happy Car Wash & JL Storage, 4534 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $505,000.00. Also, the vacant gas station next to Arbee’s Liquor, 4542 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $175,000.00. Both properties were sold to Gigi North, LLC. Further, 4542 Douglas Ave. was approved by the Caledonia Planning Commission to become home to a Culver’s.



Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, check out the Racine County real estate dashboard.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 1123 Ellis Ave Caledonia $ 25,900.00 4415 Mona Park Rd Caledonia $ 120,000.00 4542 Douglas Ave Caledonia $ 175,000.00 5725 Charles St Caledonia $ 225,000.00 2740 Red Maple Ct Caledonia $ 235,000.00 6841 CTH H Caledonia $ 263,500.00 1810 4 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 286,000.00 6428 Nature Dr Caledonia $ 315,000.00 9608 Prairie Crossing Dr Caledonia $ 329,000.00 5319 Willowview Rd Caledonia $ 360,000.00 3859 Scenic Way Caledonia $ 380,000.00 4534 Douglas Ave Caledonia $ 505,000.00 1140 Hidden Creek Ln City of Burlington $ 280,000.00 156 Monica Dr City of Burlington $ 349,500.00 1340 Mcwan Dr City of Burlington $ 372,900.00 1525 Serena Ln City of Burlington $ 495,000.00 120 Industrial Dr City of Burlington $ 550,000.00 4215 Beaumont Ave S Dover $ 225,000.00 2651 Lakeshore Dr Dover $ 335,000.00 3817 Maryland Ave Elmwood Park $ 212,000.00 6331 Spring St Mt Pleasant $ 68,133.00 4242 Taylor Harbor E #7 Mt Pleasant $ 142,850.00 1156 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 202 Mt Pleasant $ 154,000.00 6305 Hilltop Dr Mt Pleasant $ 249,900.00 6240 Bankers Rd Mt Pleasant $ 425,000.00 26532 Lilac Ln Unit 3 Norway $ 125,900.00 24710 W Loomis Rd Norway $ 351,000.00 21220 Olson Rd Norway $ 435,000.00 25805 Loomis Rd Norway $ 455,000.00 26525 Susie Ct Norway $ 630,000.00 810 12th St Racine $ 31,000.00 63 Riverside Dr Racine $ 32,300.00 4615 Sixteenth St Racine $ 32,500.00 2609 Coolidge Ave Racine $ 35,000.00 1920 Howe St Racine $ 55,600.00 1114 12th St Racine $ 63,000.00 1637 Villa St Racine $ 63,500.00 1814 LaSalle St Racine $ 67,000.00 1613 Morton Ave Racine $ 69,800.00 608 11th St Racine $ 74,000.00 1128 Irving Place Racine $ 79,900.00 1722 Maple St Racine $ 80,000.00 1409 Park Ave Racine $ 85,000.00 3621 St Andrews Ct Racine $ 85,000.00 1223 Buchanan St Racine $ 99,000.00 3424 21st St Racine $ 108,000.00 1819 Erie St Racine $ 110,000.00 2210 Lawn St Racine $ 114,000.00 1301 Washington Ave Racine $ 120,000.00 1806 N Main St Racine $ 127,500.00 737 Westlawn Ave Racine $ 130,000.00 1112 Illinois Ave Racine $ 135,000.00 2721 Fleetwood Dr Racine $ 141,000.00 3213 Osborne Blvd Racine $ 141,000.00 2325 Victoria Dr Racine $ 147,000.00 2326 St Clair St Racine $ 151,000.00 2719 Carpenter Ave Racine $ 152,000.00 1231 West Blvd Racine $ 155,000.00 2604 LaSalle St Racine $ 160,000.00 515 Goold St Racine $ 165,000.00 1418 Blaine Ave Racine $ 165,000.00 3430 LaSalle St Racine $ 165,000.00 909 Mayfair Dr Racine $ 165,500.00 1322 Michigan Blvd Racine $ 170,000.00 2620 Donna Ave Racine $ 173,900.00 2206 Monroe Ave Racine $ 175,000.00 2120 Ashland Ave Racine $ 175,000.00 2113 Blaine Ave Racine $ 175,000.00 725 Arthur Ave Racine $ 185,000.00 1024 West Lawn Ave Racine $ 185,000.00 4150 LaSalle St Racine $ 200,000.00 1226 West Lawn Ave Racine $ 206,550.00 520 William St Racine $ 220,000.00 2715 LaSalle St Racine $ 243,350.00 333 Lake Ave #507 Racine $ 280,000.00 757 60th St Raymond $ 304,050.00 2635 Waukesha Rd Raymond $ 315,000.00 430 North Browns Lake Dr Rochester $ 165,000.00 9624 Durand Ave Sturtevant $ 105,500.00 1507 92nd St #18 Sturtevant $ 179,000.00 7765 Lakeview Dr Town of Burlington $ 220,000.00 28120 Karcher Rd Town of Burlington $ 357,000.00 7619 Birch Ln Town of Waterford $ 191,000.00 7164 N Tichigan Rd Town of Waterford $ 295,000.00 4753 Fairway Dr Town of Waterford $ 405,000.00 6908 N Tichigan Rd Town of Waterford $ 540,000.00 129 Walnut Ridge Dr Unit 7 Union Grove $ 270,000.00 1676 Shumann Dr Union Grove $ 330,000.00 617 Annecy Park Circle Village of Waterford $ 270,000.00 641 Annecy Park Circle Village of Waterford $ 314,982.00 87 Woodfield Ct Wind Point $ 194,000.00 13 Greenwood Ct Wind Point $ 313,800.00 5 Shorewood Ct Wind Point $ 367,500.00 6 Raven Turn Wind Point $ 490,000.00

