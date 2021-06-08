As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
Racine County had 94 properties transferred to new owners between May 17th and 21st, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $20.6 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Steinberg Financial, JL Storage, and Happy Car Wash.
- Jojo Enterprises, LLC purchased the retail property at 1301 Washington Ave. Racine, for $120,000.00. The property was formerly known as The Warning Track.
- Steinberg Financial, LLC sold the property 6240 Bankers Rd. Mt Pleasant, to Brown Family Leasing, LLC for $425,000.00.
- More properties across the street from George Webb’s have sold. The property home to Happy Car Wash & JL Storage, 4534 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $505,000.00.
- Also, the vacant gas station next to Arbee’s Liquor, 4542 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $175,000.00. Both properties were sold to Gigi North, LLC.
- Further, 4542 Douglas Ave. was approved by the Caledonia Planning Commission to become home to a Culver’s.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, check out the Racine County real estate dashboard.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|1123 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 25,900.00
|4415 Mona Park Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 120,000.00
|4542 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 175,000.00
|5725 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$ 225,000.00
|2740 Red Maple Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 235,000.00
|6841 CTH H
|Caledonia
|$ 263,500.00
|1810 4 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 286,000.00
|6428 Nature Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 315,000.00
|9608 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 329,000.00
|5319 Willowview Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 360,000.00
|3859 Scenic Way
|Caledonia
|$ 380,000.00
|4534 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 505,000.00
|1140 Hidden Creek Ln
|City of Burlington
|$ 280,000.00
|156 Monica Dr
|City of Burlington
|$ 349,500.00
|1340 Mcwan Dr
|City of Burlington
|$ 372,900.00
|1525 Serena Ln
|City of Burlington
|$ 495,000.00
|120 Industrial Dr
|City of Burlington
|$ 550,000.00
|4215 Beaumont Ave S
|Dover
|$ 225,000.00
|2651 Lakeshore Dr
|Dover
|$ 335,000.00
|3817 Maryland Ave
|Elmwood Park
|$ 212,000.00
|6331 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 68,133.00
|4242 Taylor Harbor E #7
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 142,850.00
|1156 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 202
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 154,000.00
|6305 Hilltop Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 249,900.00
|6240 Bankers Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 425,000.00
|26532 Lilac Ln Unit 3
|Norway
|$ 125,900.00
|24710 W Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$ 351,000.00
|21220 Olson Rd
|Norway
|$ 435,000.00
|25805 Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$ 455,000.00
|26525 Susie Ct
|Norway
|$ 630,000.00
|810 12th St
|Racine
|$ 31,000.00
|63 Riverside Dr
|Racine
|$ 32,300.00
|4615 Sixteenth St
|Racine
|$ 32,500.00
|2609 Coolidge Ave
|Racine
|$ 35,000.00
|1920 Howe St
|Racine
|$ 55,600.00
|1114 12th St
|Racine
|$ 63,000.00
|1637 Villa St
|Racine
|$ 63,500.00
|1814 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$ 67,000.00
|1613 Morton Ave
|Racine
|$ 69,800.00
|608 11th St
|Racine
|$ 74,000.00
|1128 Irving Place
|Racine
|$ 79,900.00
|1722 Maple St
|Racine
|$ 80,000.00
|1409 Park Ave
|Racine
|$ 85,000.00
|3621 St Andrews Ct
|Racine
|$ 85,000.00
|1223 Buchanan St
|Racine
|$ 99,000.00
|3424 21st St
|Racine
|$ 108,000.00
|1819 Erie St
|Racine
|$ 110,000.00
|2210 Lawn St
|Racine
|$ 114,000.00
|1301 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$ 120,000.00
|1806 N Main St
|Racine
|$ 127,500.00
|737 Westlawn Ave
|Racine
|$ 130,000.00
|1112 Illinois Ave
|Racine
|$ 135,000.00
|2721 Fleetwood Dr
|Racine
|$ 141,000.00
|3213 Osborne Blvd
|Racine
|$ 141,000.00
|2325 Victoria Dr
|Racine
|$ 147,000.00
|2326 St Clair St
|Racine
|$ 151,000.00
|2719 Carpenter Ave
|Racine
|$ 152,000.00
|1231 West Blvd
|Racine
|$ 155,000.00
|2604 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$ 160,000.00
|515 Goold St
|Racine
|$ 165,000.00
|1418 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$ 165,000.00
|3430 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$ 165,000.00
|909 Mayfair Dr
|Racine
|$ 165,500.00
|1322 Michigan Blvd
|Racine
|$ 170,000.00
|2620 Donna Ave
|Racine
|$ 173,900.00
|2206 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|2120 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|2113 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|725 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$ 185,000.00
|1024 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$ 185,000.00
|4150 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$ 200,000.00
|1226 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$ 206,550.00
|520 William St
|Racine
|$ 220,000.00
|2715 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$ 243,350.00
|333 Lake Ave #507
|Racine
|$ 280,000.00
|757 60th St
|Raymond
|$ 304,050.00
|2635 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$ 315,000.00
|430 North Browns Lake Dr
|Rochester
|$ 165,000.00
|9624 Durand Ave
|Sturtevant
|$ 105,500.00
|1507 92nd St #18
|Sturtevant
|$ 179,000.00
|7765 Lakeview Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$ 220,000.00
|28120 Karcher Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$ 357,000.00
|7619 Birch Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$ 191,000.00
|7164 N Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 295,000.00
|4753 Fairway Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 405,000.00
|6908 N Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 540,000.00
|129 Walnut Ridge Dr Unit 7
|Union Grove
|$ 270,000.00
|1676 Shumann Dr
|Union Grove
|$ 330,000.00
|617 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$ 270,000.00
|641 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$ 314,982.00
|87 Woodfield Ct
|Wind Point
|$ 194,000.00
|13 Greenwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$ 313,800.00
|5 Shorewood Ct
|Wind Point
|$ 367,500.00
|6 Raven Turn
|Wind Point
|$ 490,000.00