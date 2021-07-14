CALEDONIA – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a Tuesday morning shooting at a gas station here as Anthony F. Griger, 22, of Elkhorn.

“We offer our prayers and condolences to his family, friends and wife. The family is requesting their right to privacy be respected at this difficult time,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release issued Wednesday.

Griger was shot and killed by a 32-year-old man from Hartland while pumping gas at the Pilot Travel Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K), about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, at a media briefing later that day, said that Griger “was viciously executed.”

The shooter, who has not been identified, then shot at a motorist pulling into the travel center and fled eastbound in a vehicle to the Mobil gas station, 10616 Northwestern Ave., on the west side of Franksville. There, he left his vehicle and opened fire on a man, who was an undercover Racine County Sheriff investigator. The investigator was just starting his shift and had stopped at the station for fuel. Gunfire was exchanged leaving the shooter dead at the scene and the investigator wounded.

The investigator was taken by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for treatment of gunshot wounds. He was described by the sheriff as being “conscious and alert” Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have not discussed possible motives for the shooting, the types of firearms involved or other details.

The Wisconsin Justice Departments Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shootings. Wisconsin state law requires officer-involved shootings to be reviewed by at least two investigators, one identified as the lead investigator. Neither investigator can work for the law enforcement agency of the officer involved in the shooting incident.

