RACINE and KENOSHA – Gateway Technical College (GTC) has been designated a 2022-23 Military Spouse Friendly School by Victory Media. The list will be published in the June issue of Military Spouse magazine.

The recognition marks the second time this year that GTC has been cited for its work with student-veterans and their families. The school, with campuses in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, was previously named by Victory Media as a Top 10 Military Friendly School.

Steps taken to ensure military spouse access to resources

Breezann Warnock, GTC’s director of Student Accounts, said in a news release that the college has developed even more practices in recent years to ensure veterans, as well as their families, can access to the resources they need to succeed in their studies at the college.

“This designation speaks to the work and the commitment that we made to ensure success on all levels for our military-connected families,” she stated.

One of 346 schools to earn designation

More than 1,200 schools nationally participated in Victory Media’s 2022-23 survey, with 785 schools earning the designation as a Military Friendly School, of which 346 were selected for the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list.

For more information on Gateway’s veterans’ support systems, visit gtc.edu/va.

