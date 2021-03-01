The Gateway Technical College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The annual award is presented to Gateway Technical College graduates who have achieved an exemplary level of excellence in their field, made significant contributions to that field and exhibit outstanding leadership, character and service. Nominations are accepted throughout the year but the priority deadline is March 15.

Nominations received by March 15 will be considered for the 2021 award. This year’s honoree will be recognized at a special ceremony this spring.

Gateway has a long history of successful alumni. Those who know of an outstanding graduate of the college are urged to nominate them for this prestigious honor.

Completed 2021 forms and any letters of support are due by March 15. A nomination form can be found on Gateway’s website at www. gtc.edu/nominations.

For more information, please contact Ashleigh Henrichs, henrichsa@gtc.edu or (262) 564-2644.