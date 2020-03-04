The Gateway Technical College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the annual Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award is presented to Gateway Technical College graduates who have achieved an exemplary level of excellence in their field, made significant contributions to that field and exhibit outstanding leadership, character and service. This year’s honoree will be recognized during the college’s commencement ceremony in May.

Gateway has a long history of successful alumni. Those who know of an outstanding graduate of the college are urged to nominate them for this prestigious honor.

Completed nomination forms are due in the Alumni Association office by March 15. A nomination form can be found on Gateway’s website at www.gtc.edu/nominations .

For more information, please contact Ashleigh Henrichs, (262) 564-2644.