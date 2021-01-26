Due to inclement weather, all Gateway Technical College campuses and center facilities will close and no in-person classes will be held until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26. In-person classes may be moved to virtual instruction, if possible. Otherwise, instructors may cancel in-person class meetings. Online classes will be held as scheduled. At this time all in-person classes will resume at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26. Students should continue to check their Gateway student email for updates from their instructors.

Gateway services for students will be available virtually. Connect with Student Services and Learning Success experts via chat, email, phone or Zoom at gtc.edu/virtual-services.