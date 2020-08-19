In the final weeks leading up to the 2020 Fall Semester, Gateway Technical College continues to adapt its educational delivery and services to meet the needs of its students and potential students during the pandemic.

The fall semester will bring with it a mix of on-campus and online instruction. Students in some classes will engage in at least some on-campus, hands-on training, but other parts of the course makeup – such as lectures – can be delivered virtually through an online Zoom platform. Some courses, which emphasize lecture, discussion or other activities needing no face-to-face-contact to promote student understanding, will be delivered to students entirely online.

The work the college is doing right now to meet the needs of new and returning students seeking to enroll are many:

For returning students: Returning students can drive up to either our Kenosha or Racine campus to complete any needed requirements to start the fall semester. The college will hold a Fast Track drive-in event for assistance with registering for Fall Semester classes, financial aid, program questions and help with documents required to be submitted to start the fall semester. Gateway advising, student finance, recruitment and admissions teams will be available in the parking lot to assist students. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St., 11th Street Parking Lot, Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kenosha Campus, Academic Building Parking Lot, 3520-30th Ave., Aug. 20, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information: www.gtc.edu/event/2020/08/19/fast-track-drive-registration

For new and returning students as well as those who are not yet Gateway students: The college reopened, to a limited degree, its student services centers on the Elkhorn, Kenosha and Racine campuses earlier this month. The framework provides a safe way to ensure students experience no disruption in their educational journey by offering some of the services on campus they need to start or continue their studies.

All meetings are walk-in only (no reservations) and with a reduced staff. To ensure safety for all, not all staff are on campus at the same time. A percentage come to the campus each week to support students on a rotating schedule. All student services experts, including academic advisers, continue to connect with students virtually, as well.

Services include:

Being able to speak with new student specialists for help in applying for programs.

Speaking with a student financial specialist.

If students wish to schedule an appointment with a specific staff member, that can be done by calling (800) 247-7122.

Zoom kiosks have been set up at Elkhorn, Kenosha and Racine campuses near the student services centers for those who want to use that method to connect with a Gateway staff member. Additionally, student services kiosks are available at the Burlington Center and the SC Johnson iMET Center.

There will be on-site staff members who can help students with questions on how to navigate their enrollment process.

Student services leaders have reserved larger classroom areas to provide more space for students to meet with staff members outside enclosed office spaces.

To ensure safety, masks are required, and only 10 people can be in the student centers on the Kenosha and Racine campus and 5 people on the Elkhorn campus at the same time. Others will wait outside of the area.