Gateway Technical College and Carthage College have forged an articulation agreement that provides students who graduate from Gateway’s Nursing program the opportunity to enter Carthage as juniors to further their education and advancement in this in-demand health care career.

The agreement enables Gateway graduates to continue their education locally while saving time and money through the transfer of up to 65 credits to Carthage. Some Carthage courses will be offered online, while others will be in-person at the college.

“This articulation will provide a pathway and seamless transfer of Gateway Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program students to Carthage College to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree,” said Gateway Technical College Executive Vice President/Provost Zina Haywood. “The number of Gateway Technical College credits that are accepted in this agreement is in recognition of the rigor of instruction and the skill level of Gateway graduates.”

Said Nick Mulvey, Carthage College vice president for Enrollment: “Carthage College is excited to partner with Gateway and the Wisconsin Technical College System on our RN to BSN program. This agreement gives nurses the opportunity to obtain a four-year degree while providing the flexibility they need to continue their much-needed and important work.

“We live in a time when nurses are needed more than ever. This agreement allows them to deepen their knowledge and skills, and it prepares them for today’s unique and many challenges.”

Gateway was the first to sign on to this agreement among colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System.

Gateway Technical College School of Health Dean Vicki Hulback said she also likes the agreement because of Carthage’s work to introduce its students to other cultures globally as part of their education.

“Carthage’s support of nursing students developing a global perspective is consistent with Gateway’s goals, and it made Carthage a great fit for an articulation agreement for Nursing from an associate degree to bachelor’s degree,” said Hulback. “Carthage has a great reputation and will offer continuity of quality for our graduates who choose to pursue their bachelor’s degree in the Kenosha community.”

The agreement applies to Gateway students who enrolled in the Nursing program in Fall 2018 or later and enroll at Carthage in Fall 2020 or later.