Gateway Technical College is celebrating the success of its students who have earned their General Educational Development (GED) and High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED). Likewise, they are celebrating their Adult High School graduates.

Cyndean Jennings, Gateway Technical College dean of the School of Pre-College and Momentum programs, says many GED, HSED and Adult High School students believe that when they leave high school early, they might never return to school. However, that has not been the case for 229 graduates. These 229 individuals were honored at the commencement ceremony held in HARIBO Hall in the Madrigrano Conference Center on the college’s Kenosha Campus.

Gateway’s belief in student success

Their success as students did not go unnoticed. “When I think about our students, I always go back to the times when so many students say to myself, staff or faculty that they never thought this day would come,” said Jennings.

She continued, “for them to be able to have the opportunity to come back and accomplish their credential is amazing. You have people right out of high school, people in their 50s and every age in between, coming back to earn their credential, and it is such a sense of accomplishment for them. You see the joy as they get their credential and they celebrate with their friends. It just does something to you, something to your heart.”

