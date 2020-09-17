Gateway Technical College will hold a series of online events through Oct. 15 for Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to engage students and the community to celebrate the Hispanic culture and those who are part of it.

The celebration began this week and will feature such events as folk music, loteria and a discussion of today’s Hispanic culture. Hispanic Heritage Month co-chair Stacey Malacara said the event highlights all of Hispanic culture – which encompasses several different regions of the world.

“Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates those students who identify as being Hispanic,” says Malacara. “It provides a way to celebrate the Hispanic culture, but also to educate others on it as well.

“It’s important for us to have this celebration. It helps our Hispanic students to realize that, yes, we see you and value you. It’s also important for Gateway staff and the community to see this, too.”

Some of the events include:

Hispanic Heritage Month Book Club, discussion of “Esperanza Rising”

Hispanic Trivia Time

Felipe Rodriguez and Latino Folk Music

Loteria Night: Bingo with a Twist!

Panadanza: Rhythm and Dance in Latin America

Hispanic Folklore: Spooky Stories

Specific details on the events, including times and Zoom links: www.gtc.edu/d365

Malacara notes that all events are held online and events are open to the public. While participants are able to pick up a bingo kit (including bingo card) and the community is welcome to play, it should be noted that prizes for bingo can only be provided to registered Gateway students.

“Gateway is very accepting when it comes to differences, and diversity is very important and encouraged,” says Malacara. “We celebrate everyone, and everyone’s differences.”