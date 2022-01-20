Dr. Bryan Albrecht, who has served as Gateway Technical College (GTC) president and CEO since 2006, announced Thursday that he plans to retire this fall.

Albrecht, 61, made the announcement at the GTC Board of Trustees meeting held on the college’s Kenosha campus. The board will immediately launch a national search for a successor.

“It has been an honor to serve the students, faculty and staff alongside the greater Gateway community,” Albrecht said in a statement. “I leave with gratitude to all those who have enriched my life’s work and great confidence that, together, we have positioned Gateway for continued success.”

Albrecht joined GTC in 2003 as Associate Vice President for Advanced Technology and was promoted to chief academic and operating officer in 2005. He took over the GTC presidency the following year.

Among the professional accolades that Albrecht has received during his GTC tenure are being selected for the National Coalition of Certification Centers Founder’s Award and the Wisconsin Association for Career and Technical Education’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Gateway Technical College

GTC serves approximately 20,000 full-time and part-time students from campuses in Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn. As America’s first publicly-funded technical college, GTC gives students a chance to explore more than 70 programs of study with hands-on training.

The Racine County Eye is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.