Gateway Technical College has outlined details of its online Celebrate Earth Day celebration, which is to be delivered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday on a Facebook event page by the college.

Individuals can join the event here: https://bit.ly/2KllW6w .

The college will post a variety of environmental discussion topics, at-home activities, educational resources and more throughout the day, including:

Ask the gardening experts. Viewers will be able to submit a gardening question and a panel of Gateway Horticulture students and instructors will answer questions.

Hydroponic basics and a virtual tour of Gateway's greenhouse on its Kenosha Campus.

Recycling tips

Wildlife conservation with the World Wildlife Foundation Classroom. Viewers can learn about conservation efforts and the animals targeted for protection.

Kohl's Wild Theater "You Can Do It." Jack Lemon Shark will discuss the importance of conserving energy and what can be done to make an impact in this important area of environmentalism in this special video from the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Earth Day Network Environmental Quiz

Turning a yard into a year-round feeding station for Wisconsin birds by planting native trees, shrubs, and plants.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide Safer At Home mandate caused Celebrate Earth Day events on the college’s Kenosha Campus and Elkhorn Campus to be canceled this year. However, Gateway still wanted to offer something for community members to engage in the environmental spirit of the events, so they were moved to the online format.