Gateway Technical College will hold a series of dynamic workshops providing attendees ways to have hard, meaningful, and respectful dialogue about diversity, equity, and inclusion.

All workshops are free, open to the community, and held by Zoom. To register: www.gtc.edu/diversity-workshops

Ouch, that Stereotype Hurts. Attendees will learn how to build confidence and skills to speak up and interrupt disrespectful comments.

June 16: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 12: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 3: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A Holistic Approach to Managing Self in the Midst of Societal Uncertainties. This program will offer ways to discover the impact of societal uncertainties caused by incidents of racial tension and unrest.

June 30: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Civil Dialogue: Facilitating Structured Conversations. This workshop will focus on how to handle structured conversations about sensitive topics through models and skill-building. This model will prepare facilitators for holding meaningful conversations between those with opposing viewpoints.