Students from Gateway Technical College’s Fire School were in Kansasville for training. The 17 students in attendance were practicing fire and rescue training modules. Rob Knight captured the event and those participating in Firefighter I & Firefighter II classes. The Kansasville Fire Department assisted the Gateway students.
