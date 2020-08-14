Gateway Technical College Foundation will hold its annual golf scramble Sept. 3 at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva to raise money to support Gateway scholarships, student emergency grants and college initiatives.

The 26th Annual Gateway Foundation Scramble includes a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf and a short evening reception. Registration costs $185 per person or $900 for a foursome and hole sponsorship. Single carts are available for an added fee, and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m., and golfing will begin at noon. The deadline to register is August 28.

Safety measures put in place this year include a mobile app to help golfers with contactless check-in, ticket purchases and bidding in the silent auction. Masks are encouraged.

“We know our golfers will continue to have a wonderful experience in support of Gateway students,” said Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier.

“The Foundation Golf Scramble may look a little different this year but our goal remains the same — student needs have increased due to COVID-19. We are grateful for the support of our golfers, sponsors and donors and look forward to offering ‘Golfing with a Goal’ with new technologies at the scramble to promote safety of our guests and physical distancing while having fun.”

Register at www.gtc.edu/FoundationScramble.

To learn more about the event, contact Ashleigh Henrichs at (262) 564-2644 or henrichsa@gtc.edu.