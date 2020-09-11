Gateway Technical College Foundation has announced the creation of its Red Hawk Strong Kenosha emergency grant fund, an effort to help those affected by the August events in Kenosha who may find themselves struggling to continue their education because of impacts to their home, family, or work.

Corporate and private donors have already stepped forward to contribute to the campaign, and the Foundation welcomes others who may want to contribute as part of this effort.

“We understand the events in Kenosha have negatively impacted some Gateway students in a variety of ways,” said Gateway Technical College Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier. “I am grateful the community recognizes our students may need support to help them with their tuition and fees, educational supplies and books, or with basic needs such as food, shelter, food, replacement of personal items due to fire, and utilities.”

“Our collective goal is to support our students during difficult times. We want to help them achieve their goals and reach their dreams of a family-supporting career or transition to our four-year college partners.”

To donate:

Community members interested in donating to the Red Hawk Kenosha Strong fund may reach out to Charpentier at charpentierj@gtc.edu or (262) 564-2866.

Donors can also send checks to: Gateway Technical College Foundation, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha WI, 53144 with the words “Red Hawk Kenosha Strong fund” in the memo line, or make a gift online at www.gtc.edu/foundation and click on “donate today.”

To apply for Foundation assistance:

Students with questions or those who wish to apply for this fund can reach out to a student finance specialist at the college at (800) 247-7122 or Wisconsin Relay System: 711.

At this point, the funding is for current or continuing Gateway students.