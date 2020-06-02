Gateway Technical College’s accreditation has been reaffirmed by the Higher Learning Commission, a U.S. Department of Education-recognized agency that accredits degree-granting post-secondary institutions in a 19-state region that includes Wisconsin.

HLC accreditation is a major achievement that demonstrates Gateway’s excellence, high academic standards, and responsiveness to student and community needs.

“Accreditation confirms for our students and our community that Gateway provides an excellent education for careers and for transfer to other colleges and universities,” said John Thibodeau, Gateway Technical College assistant provost and vice president, Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success.

“We appreciate the commission affirming the quality of teaching and learning at Gateway and the strengths of our operations.”

Earning this recognition is an important accomplishment in higher education that requires in-depth evaluation and signifies the credibility and academic excellence of a college in the United States.

Gateway’s reaffirmation site visit occurred Feb. 24-25, 2020. The visiting team determined all of Gateway’s accreditation requirements were met with no areas of concern or follow-up actions required.

Gateway has maintained continuous accreditation since 1970, and the next reaffirmation visit will occur in the 2029-30 Academic Year.