A Gateway Technical College student group is working to keep their fellow students safe and healthy as they attend summer classes at the college.

Gateway’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) Chapter Alpha Xi Iota has started a mask drive and is asking members of the community to partner with Gateway staff and students to donate cloth masks at one of Gateway’s main campuses June 22 through August 27.

While much of the college’s coursework has been shifted to an online format, there still are many hands-on courses held on campus this summer, and the college will further open classrooms for the 2020 Fall Semester at the beginning of September.

“Gateway has created a way for students to be able to complete their lab work in a safe environment while following the college guidelines based on CDC rules,” says Gateway PTK chapter president Jesus Rodriguez. “One of the rules is students must always wear a mask while on campus.

“This presents a challenge for some of the students who don’t have access to a reusable mask. PTK is on a mission to get a reusable mask for every student who will be attending campus classes at Gateway this summer who might need one. We have called our mission ‘Masks for Success.’”

Rodriguez says the college’s United Student Government (USG) is partnering with PTK on this effort.

Reusable cloth masks can be donated 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in marked blue bins at several Gateway campus and center locations. Campus maps can be found at www.gtc.edu/campuses.

Burlington Center, 496 McCanna Parkway: By the building entrance on the west side of the building nearest the parking lot.

Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H: In the North Building, northwest side, by Parking Lot A, inside the first set of doors in the entrance to Student Services.

Kenosha Campus, 3530-30th Ave.: Academic Building, just outside the main entrance near the three flag poles facing 30th Avenue.

Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.: In the Technical Building main entrance inside the first set of doors on the east side of the building. This is located on the first floor of the east side of the building facing Lake Michigan.

Members of PTK and USG will collect the masks from the barrels, then wash and distribute them to students who need them.