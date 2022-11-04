RACINE AND KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College’s Barber and Cosmetology program’s annual cut-a-thon event is set for Thursday, Nov. 17 at three locations.

Gateway’s Barber & Cosmetology program gives back

Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club. Haircuts will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

The Barbering Studio, 3530 30 th Ave., Kenosha (across the street from Gateway’s Kenosha campus) 262-564-2210.

Ave., Kenosha (across the street from Gateway’s Kenosha campus) 262-564-2210. The View on 5 Salon & Spa, Technical Building Room 5, Gateway’s Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St., Racine. 262-564-2215.

The Cut – Powered by Andis, 425 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 262-564-2890.

Walk-ins and appointments are available at all locations. While the haircuts are free, donations are greatly appreciated and will go toward Student Veterans Club events and programming.

