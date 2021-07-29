Gateway Technical College has been named as a recipient of a third Metallica All Within My Hands foundation scholarship and will focus this program on training in the very in-demand career field of advanced manufacturing.

Students in the 14-week program will train from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and the scholarships will pay for tuition, books, and fees. Students will be able to take the training completely free of charge.

Funded by Metallica All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, the scholarship was designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. This year, Gateway is one of 23 chosen out of a competitive field of community colleges from across the country to receive $25,000 to transform the future of students in the community.

“The foundation and the band pay attention and follow these programs and students, and there is no doubt that lives have been changed,” said Edward Frank, executive director of Metallica All Within My Hands.

“What makes this work so unique is that in addition to supporting students directly, our goal is not just to change individual lives, it is to unabashedly promote the trades as meaningful and well-paying career pathways. We are not afraid to be loud nor to dig in on things we believe in, and we believe in these students.”

For more information – including how to sign up for this program at Gateway – go to: www.gtc.edu/AAM

This is the third award Gateway has received. Many students who’ve been trained in the previous programs of telecommunications and computer numerical control have gone on to land solid, well-paying careers.

“We are once again thrilled to receive a training grant from Metallica All Within My Hands,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “The investment speaks loudly of their commitment to education and job skill training.”

Students in the program will earn an Advanced Manufacturing Specialist certificate and be certified as an automation and control technician, set to earn an average salary of $49,000 annually.

“We are proud to work with Metallica to advance the career and technical education provided by the nation’s community colleges,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. “For Metallica to continue to invest in these students and communities is a testament to the power of the workforce education community colleges provide and we are proud to do this work with them.”

James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder said, “As a touring entity, we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path. From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers.

“And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople.”

For more on Metallica All Within My Hands: https://www.allwithinmyhands.org/.