Gateway Technical College will hold more online workshops for those interested in enrolling in the Promise 2 Finish program, which gives adults (23-plus years old) who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program, visit www.gtc.edu/promise

Virtual workshops will be held at the following dates and times

July 22: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

August 4: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

August 13: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

August 24: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m..

To register for a virtual workshop, call (800) 247-7122.

Participation in a workshop is not required to enroll in the program, but Gateway staff will help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission application.

Acceptance will be granted to the first 110 students who meet all of the eligibility requirements. To be eligible, students must:

Be 23 years old or older by January 1, 2020

Have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA

Have been out of college for at least two years (attended prior to Jan. 1, 2019), but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree

Be a U.S. citizen or a national or permanent resident of the United States

Live in the Gateway Technical College District

Complete the Gateway application for admission and be admitted to an eligible academic program that meets federal and state financial aid eligibility requirements by Oct. 1, 2020

Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and receive a financial award letter by Oct. 1, 2020

Have an annual family earned income of $50,000 or less based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)