Gateway Technical College will hold more online workshops for those interested in enrolling in the Promise 2 Finish program, which gives adults (23-plus years old) who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.
For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program, visit www.gtc.edu/promise
Virtual workshops will be held at the following dates and times
- July 22: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- August 4: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- August 13: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- August 24: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m..
To register for a virtual workshop, call (800) 247-7122.
Participation in a workshop is not required to enroll in the program, but Gateway staff will help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission application.
Acceptance will be granted to the first 110 students who meet all of the eligibility requirements. To be eligible, students must:
- Be 23 years old or older by January 1, 2020
- Have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA
- Have been out of college for at least two years (attended prior to Jan. 1, 2019), but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree
- Be a U.S. citizen or a national or permanent resident of the United States
- Live in the Gateway Technical College District
- Complete the Gateway application for admission and be admitted to an eligible academic program that meets federal and state financial aid eligibility requirements by Oct. 1, 2020
- Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and receive a financial award letter by Oct. 1, 2020
- Have an annual family earned income of $50,000 or less based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)