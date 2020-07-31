Gateway Technical College and Rockwell Automation have partnered for an intense, 12-week Academy of Advanced Manufacturing program where students receive industry-leading training typically reserved for professionals already in the industry.

Online informational and signup sessions are being held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. August 3, and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. August 13. Registration is required at www.gtc.edu/aam.

“More than half of the training uses existing Gateway classes, and the remaining instruction mirrors courses specific to Rockwell’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy,” says Steve McNaughton, Gateway dean of Business and Workforce Solutions.

“The goal is to expand the academy nationally, where other colleges can use our curriculum to teach students in their regions. And, it will have started here at Gateway in partnership with local industry.”

The academy marks the first time this training will be offered at a college and not through the company itself. The 36-hour-a-week training will run at the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant. The intense nature of the 12-week program allows students to earn 22 credits, which they could also apply toward a Gateway Advanced Manufacturing associate degree.

Students will gain skills in robotics, mechatronics, motor control, PLC and HMI programming, industrial controls and the industrial Internet of Things.

Graduates of this program earn certification as automation and control technicians with an estimated average annual salary of $49,000. Military veterans, in particular, are encouraged to apply.

The program begins Aug. 31, Those interested are encouraged to go to one of the information workshops.

To enroll or sign up for an information session, go to gtc.edu/aam.