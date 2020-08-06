Gateway Technical College has been nationally recognized by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) by being named a 2020 Dennis Iudice Memorial Award winner for the number of industry-recognized certifications students earned in its programs in 2019.

Students in Gateway programs earned 2,375 certifications, the third most of all NC3-participating colleges. Gateway joins WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas, and Metropolitan Community College from Omaha, Nebraska, as top performers.

“These institutions go above and beyond with their contribution to skills certification training and are true leaders in career and technical education in the United States,” NC3 said in a statement.

These are industry-acknowledged certifications that lead to career success.

“This recognition is a reflection of the dedicated service of our faculty and the commitment by our students to prepare for high skill careers,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “Gateway is honored to be recognized by NC3 for the important work of our faculty and students to meet the high expectations of our industry partners.”

Gateway, a founding member of NC3, is consistently one of its top-performers, hosting several centers of excellence across multiple programs and using a wide variety of certifications. NC3 says the college is “an innovator in CTE (career and technical education).”

“Gateway prides itself on providing programs that are closely aligned to the high demand skills required by industry,” said Matt Janisin, vice president, Gateway Business and Workforce Solutions Division. “The recognition from NC3 validates this alignment and spotlights the engagement of our faculty and students in meeting the demands of today’s employers.”

NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in synergistic partnerships that foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities.