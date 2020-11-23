Gateway Technical College is taking nominations for its 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual effort the college undertakes to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. King’s values.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Dec. 9.

Honorees will be recognized at Gateway Technical College’s virtual 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon January 18 for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom, and peace.

Individuals may nominate a living resident or organization of Kenosha County, Racine County or Walworth County who instills pride within the community and inspires others.

The award will go to students, adults, and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in his or her school, business, or profession, as well as dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.

The form can be found at https://bit.ly/Humanitarian2021. For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris, (262) 564-3032 or morrisj@gtc.edu.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!