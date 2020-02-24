Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will hold another of its popular public computer repair clinics Feb. 29. Computer check-in will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached), and pick up lasts from noon to 1 p.m., in Room 113, the Michigan Room, of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Computers will be accepted for repair on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. All computers must be picked up by 1 p.m.

Students can assist with the following:

Update PC operating systems

Check for viruses

Diagnose Internet access issues

The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $30 for each computer worked on. Money raised helps to pay for students to compete in state and national information technology events.

The Michigan Room can be accessed through the eastern entrance to the Racine Building next to the northeast parking lot of the campus.

Many members of the community have benefited from participating in the clinic. The event also allows students to give back to the community while honing the skills they will use once they enter their career.