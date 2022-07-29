The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) has honored Gateway Technical College by recognizing its students for industry-focused skills training excellence. NC3 has officially named the school a 2022 Dennis Iudice Memorial Award winner for the number of industry-recognized certifications students earned in its programs in 2021.

“I am honored to receive recognition from the National Coalition of Certification Centers,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht. “It’s an organization I admire for their commitment to supporting educators and students through world-class industry partnerships.”

NC3 aims to build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in synergistic partnerships. Through these partnerships, the relationships foster effective training, the elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities.

Gateway ranks third overall

Certifications from NC3 may be easily added to the classroom first as a foundational skillset, as it has been at Gateway. A total of 2,117 certifications were awarded to students attending Gateway and enrolled in programs. This is the third most of all NC3-participating colleges in the nation. These are industry-acknowledged certifications that lead to career success. The announcement was made on July 21 at the NC3 2022 Leadership Summit: an event that brings collegiate and business leaders from across the country to Gateway for the national summit.

“This award showcases the dedication of our students and faculty,” said Matt Janisin, vice president, Gateway Business and Workforce Solutions Division. “It showcases faculty for continually aligning their curriculum to industry skills and students for becoming a certified pro in their chosen profession. Gateway is honored to be recognized as a national leader in career and technical education.”

Schools

