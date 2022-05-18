Gateway Technical College is hosting a new Junior EMS/Fire Summer Camp from June 20 through 22. Gateway’s three-day schedule allows for flexibility for students. Want to know what it’s like to be a firefighter or an EMT? Embark on this new opportunity to learn and use the skills of this trade. Get the chance to interact with axes, hoses, and extrication equipment.

Gateway Technical College’s newest summer camp will provide students in grades 9 through 12 with the opportunity to receive hands-on training and experience. This program will offer an inside look at what firefighters and EMTs do each and every day.

This three-day camp will show attendees what it’s like to wear turnout gear, participate in simulating a rescue, learn about a fire engine and ambulance, see how a fire extinguisher is used, as well as forcible entry tools. This includes axes, pry bars and the “Jaws of Life.”

“It’s a great camp for someone who would want to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter or an EMT, but in a safe learning environment,” said Gateway Fire Science instructor James Mollet.

“It will be fun with a lot of hands-on experiences, but this also is an event where those who are considering entering fire service or EMS can get a glimpse into the career. We do have a fire/EMS high school academy for students who are interested in taking some coursework to start them on the path to this career, too.”

Additionally, with this course, students will interact with a Department of Transportation rollover simulator. They will go through a CPR certification course, among other activities.

Gateway Summer Camps

Gateway also offers 12 more summer camps for students from sixth grade through high school. Just a few include:

Nitro-X Camp: Students will build, test drive and race nitromethane-powered remote-controlled vehicles.

Fab Lab Maker Camp: Students will learn about the latest 3D design programs and tools, and create or make their own projects.

Hairstyling Camps: Two camps are available for students that will teach students about braiding, curling, flat ironing techniques and an updo. Students will get to try their hands at these techniques as well.

Registration for all camps is currently open. Camps are available for facials, hair, nails, makeup, animal examinations, robotics, and more. For a full listing and to register for any camp, please go to: www.gtc.edu/summer-camps.

