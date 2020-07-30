The Gateway Technical College Foundation is taking applications for its new adult learner scholarships.

These are scholarships for students age 19 or older who have completed no college credits but have been accepted into a Gateway program. Students need to have earned a high school diploma, GED, or HSED.

“The great thing about the new adult learner scholarships is that they are a way to help students get started, and students have the opportunity to be supported from the beginning of their educational journey,” said Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier. “For those who are asking themselves how they can make paying for education possible, this is one way for them to get started.”

Application deadline for scholarships supporting students in this specific category is August 4. Those interested should go to www.gtc.edu/foundation-scholarships.