Gateway Technical College has released its Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semester dean’s lists. This award is reserved for those students who completed at least 6 hours of postsecondary course work – not including development/remedial credits – and achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Dean’s list calculations are based on courses that have finished (been graded) by the end of the traditional semester.

This distinction recognizes the determination, dedication and effort necessary to attain this level of academic success. All hometowns are from Wisconsin unless otherwise listed.

The Fall 2020 list can be found here: https://www.gtc.edu/news-releases/gateway-releases-fall-2020-dean-s-list

The Spring 2021 list can be found here: https://www.gtc.edu/news-releases/gateway-releases-spring-2021-dean-s-list