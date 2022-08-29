Last week Gateway Technical College announced three exciting elements of the continually-growing partnership they have with the Gene Haas Foundation.

Promise 2 Finish program $500,000 donation

First, a donation from the Gene Haas Foundation was made for former students who return to college to finish their degrees. The $500,000 donation was made to the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s Promise 2 Finish program.

This program offers free tuition to adults who have not yet finished their degree, have been out of college for at least two years, and have already accrued a minimum of 12 college credits. These students must also be at least 23 years of age by Jan. 1, 2022, to qualify.

“With this investment we will be able to reduce the financial burden for current students and increase college access for many more,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht.

Computer numeric control scholarship $40,000 donation

In addition to the generous donation for the Promise 2 Finish program, the Haas Foundation is also donating $40,000 in scholarship money for students of computer numeric control.

The $40,000 will be divided among 16 scholarships that will be awarded to students over the next two years. Each scholarship will be in the amount of $2,500, to assist students in continuing their education in this in-demand career field.

“The mission of Gene Haas Foundation is to introduce young people to careers in manufacturing and improve the pathway by providing students with scholarships and life-changing experiences by partnering with the institutions they attend,” said Kathy Looman, Gene Haas Foundation director, education.

“Gateway has an exceptional program developed under the inspired leadership of Bryan Albrecht and the amazing team at Gateway Technical College. We are so proud to be part of their success.”

Gene Haas Innovation Alley named

As a celebration of the generosity of the Haas Foundation, Gateway announced the naming of the Gene Haas Innovation Alley within the SC Johnson iMET Center. Not only is this an important space for students of the college, but it also serves as a prime location for functions on local, state, regional and national levels.

“On behalf of the Gateway community we are grateful for the investments the Gene Haas Foundation continues to make in our college and students,” said Albrecht. “The Gene Haas Innovation Alley is symbolic of the importance of manufacturing career pathways for Southeastern Wisconsin and the nation.”

Over the years, the Haas Foundation has helped both instructors and students alike at Gateway Technical College by donating finances, equipment and training for better education.

“We are grateful for the Haas commitment to education and training and their commitment to partner with Gateway and the Foundation,” said Gateway Technical College Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier.

“They have a long history of supporting community organizations and education, and we are honored to be part of their legacy of giving.”

