Gateway Technical College is actively searching for the next President of the technical college. Dr. Bryan Albrecht announced his plans to retire in January. He has served as the president and CEO since 2006.

Now that the hunt is on for the next college president, listening sessions are taking place to assist with the presidential search. Gateway Technical College is encouraging members of the public to participate in the scheduled sessions.

Gateway Technical College listening sessions

The first listening session has already taken place, however, there are seven more scheduled in the next few weeks. The remaining sessions are taking place on the following:

May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

May 27 at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

June 7 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

June 8 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

All sessions will be held via Zoom. Interested in attending? Find details about the event online.

The Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees and members of the presidential search consulting firm from Greenwood/Asher and Associates are interested in learning about the challenges and opportunities at the college. They are looking for feedback about the characteristics they should seek in a new president. If you attend the listening sessions, voice your thoughts on Gateway Technical College’s presidential search page.

Input given at the listening sessions not only will help consultants to become more educated about the school but will also help to develop the Position Specifications document, which the consultants will use with potential candidates for the job.

